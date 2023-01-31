Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $36.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,646.38. The company had a trading volume of 273,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,673. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,494.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,529.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

