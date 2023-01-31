Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $311.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.21. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

