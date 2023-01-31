Cincinnati Financial Corp Acquires 186,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Agree Realty worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. 940,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

