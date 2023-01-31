Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Boosted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.