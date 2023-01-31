Citigroup Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $19.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $342,038. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,775,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after acquiring an additional 748,618 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 407.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 875,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 702,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

