Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,068,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CZFS stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.00. 944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

About Citizens Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary First Citizens National Bank, provides community banking services. It offers personal banking, estate planning and administration, investment management, and retirement rollover. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

