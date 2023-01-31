Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Citizens has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Featured Stories

