Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $737,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.52. The company had a trading volume of 648,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,239. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

