Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 5.3 %

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $13.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.67. 2,869,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,429. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.