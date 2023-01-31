Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. 367,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,505. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

