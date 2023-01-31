Citizens National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 962,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

