Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $206.48. The stock had a trading volume of 213,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,345. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.86.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

