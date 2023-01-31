Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,373 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.78. 679,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

