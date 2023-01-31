Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 175 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.28. 216,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,148. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.83 and a 200-day moving average of $517.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.