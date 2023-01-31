Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,742. The stock has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

