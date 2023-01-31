Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 403 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.