Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,440 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.83. 119,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

