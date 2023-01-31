Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 1,044,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,768. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

