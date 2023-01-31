Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Citizens & Northern has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $362.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZNC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 66.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

