Citizens & Northern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Citizens & Northern has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CZNC opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.