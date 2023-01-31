Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

NYSE NET traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.97. 4,614,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

