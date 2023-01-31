Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
Cloudflare Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSE NET traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.97. 4,614,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
