Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
Read More
