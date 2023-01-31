Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

