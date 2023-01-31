Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $4.25 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.