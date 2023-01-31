Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. 87,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,189. The company has a market cap of $944.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

