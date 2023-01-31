Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at $270,452.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.