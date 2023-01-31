Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,938,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

