Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

