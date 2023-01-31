Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.
CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.48.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.
Further Reading
