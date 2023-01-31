Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,787. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

