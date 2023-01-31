Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIXGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,787. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FIX traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile



Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

