Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €11.60 ($12.61) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.25 ($0.27) on Tuesday, hitting €10.21 ($11.10). 7,152,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.74 and its 200 day moving average is €7.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

