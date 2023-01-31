Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.07. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 196,317 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

