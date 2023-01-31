Comparing Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Edgio has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55% Liquidity Services 14.40% 17.84% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 3 0 1 2.50 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edgio and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edgio presently has a consensus target price of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 87.90%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgio and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million 1.60 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -3.14 Liquidity Services $280.05 million 1.69 $40.32 million $1.20 12.49

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Edgio on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace. The CAG segment offers managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. CAG also offers a suite of services that includes surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, and marketing. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the U.S. and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. Its services also include returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine

