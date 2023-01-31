Comparing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akili and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A Profound Medical $6.87 million 35.77 -$30.70 million ($1.41) -8.35

Akili has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili N/A -53.80% -5.15% Profound Medical -456.27% -41.40% -38.53%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Akili and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Akili has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akili and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67 Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Akili presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Akili’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

Akili beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili



Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Profound Medical



Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

