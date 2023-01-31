Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 13,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Compass Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Compass stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 1,928,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,251. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COMP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

