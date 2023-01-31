Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 13,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Compass Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of Compass stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 1,928,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,251. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.