Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 49,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 85,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Up 29.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$22.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

