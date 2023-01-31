Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.15)-$(0.13) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.

Confluent Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 6,282,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

