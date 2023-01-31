Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.06 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $118.76 million and approximately $21.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00408179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00771940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00094350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00580343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00184154 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05355732 USD and is down -16.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $28,740,800.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

