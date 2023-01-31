Conflux Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $115.10 million and approximately $30.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 85.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06388799 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $43,116,636.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

