ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 498,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

