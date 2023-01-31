Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.08. 22,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $243.12.

