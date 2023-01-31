Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,658. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

