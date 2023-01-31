Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 292,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,858. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

