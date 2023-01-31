Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 48,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,941. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

