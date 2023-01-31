Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.97% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.43. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $126.85.

