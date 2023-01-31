Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,831. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

