Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852,979. The stock has a market cap of $169.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

