Continuum Finance (CTN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,251.24

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $2,251.24 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

