Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

