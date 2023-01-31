Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

