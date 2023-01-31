Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 562,800 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 801,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) by 444.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cosmos Health worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of COSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 619,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,140. Cosmos Health has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 121.65% and a negative net margin of 8.26%.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

